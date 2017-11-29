Vandalia denies outdoor shooting range permit

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia city officials have denied Miami Valley Shooting Grounds its permit for its outdoor shooting range.

The shooting range reapplied for its permits after they were recently revoked by the city for alleged violations.

It’s now quiet at the outdoor shooting range at Miami Valley Shooting Grounds – silence that’s welcome to neighbors like Barb Haven.

“It’s been so much nicer,” Haven said. “Everybody has commented about how much more peaceful it is around here.”

Haven lives about a mile from the range but claims she was able to hear gunshots coming from Miami Valley Shooting Grounds. Right now, both the indoor and outdoor ranges are closed after the facility had its permits revoked.

While the indoor shooting range permit was granted, the outdoor permit was denied. Vandalia police chief Douglas Knight cites a lack of supervision at the outdoor range, writing in a letter to the range’s attorney: “Our prior findings in revoking the prior permit identified, in part, that such required supervision was lacking. A promise and policy regarding enhanced supervision in the future is not persuasive.”

The letter also cites concern about more homes in the neighborhood. Attorney Timothy Rudd, who represents the shooting range, claims the range has added sound baffling and is operating within the requirements of the law.

Rudd said he wants more clarification about what those concerns are.

“We have issued an invitation to the city manager, to the chief of police to come out and actually view the range before ruling on that permit application,” he said. “We’re a little surprised that they declined that invitation.”

Rudd said he is asking the police chief to reconsider his permit denial. The next step after that, he added, is to appeal to the city manager.

“Time of day restrictions, if he’s concerned about neighbors complaining, then we can talk about that,” Rudd said. “We can talk about further supervision restrictions.”

While the indoor permit was granted, it can only be used under different zoning for the property, according to Rudd.

Vandalia officials have set up a special city council meeting for December 12 to discuss the shooting range issue.