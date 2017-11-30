Mother and 7-year-old son die after car crashes into home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton mother and her seven-year-old son are dead after a car slammed into their home, Wednesday night.

Police say the driver sped off after spotting a police cruiser, crashing into the living room of a Lilac Avenue home, moments later.

The victims: 39-year-old Maria Davis and her son Jerome, who was first grader at Edison elementary school.

“It’s damn shame when you ain’t safe in your own home, ain’t it,” family friend Theresa Smith said.

“We found out the news this morning. And them me and her rode up here just to see – you know – what the house looked like. And I was just shocked… You know she was a very sweet person, all of them. I love all of them.”

The front yard of the home was left covered in broken glass and debris; There’s a vast hole left in the corner of the house where the car crashed through the wall.

Smith wasn’t the only one who decided to stop by the home after hearing the news.

Dolores Woodall said Maria Davis’ sister and brother will take over the care of the 13-year-old son she leaves behind.

“Single mom, taking care of her two kids. Trying to provide for them,” Woodall said.

She said Davis lost her mom in 2014, and about six months ago, she lost her home in a fire.

Neighbor LaRue Bailey was walking past the home on the way to a nearby store.

“It’s not right for people to lose their life over something, somebody else did. it’s ridiculous I just don’t see why. It’s always the innocent,” Bailey said.

“I don’t know what to say. I’m lost for words. Just looking at it, is crazy.”

Dayton Public Schools public relations director Marsha Bonhart said crisis counselors have been at Jerome’s school since this morning, helping students and staff cope with grief.

“If there’s a student who needs to talk or is particularly troubled by what has happened then that team is there and in place and ready to support the student and also the teachers as well,” Bonhart said.

“We are particularly saddened by it. most unfortunate situation for that little boy and his mother and we are ready to support the family in any way that we can.”

Bonhart said the principal has sent a letter out to parents, letting them know what happened and that their child might come home with questions.

Police arrested a man at the scene on a concealed weapons charge. Police have not yet announced if any further charges will be filed.