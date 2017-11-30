Ansonia to host Queen of Hearts

ANSONIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Here’s how this works – people can buy raffle tickets. If your ticket gets chosen – you’re able to draw from the deck of cards.

If you draw the queen of hearts – you win the jackpot.

They’ve been drawing one card a week for almost the past year.

No one’s drawn the queen of hearts yet – but tonight they will draw until a winner is chosen.

The bar owner credits social media – for getting the word out.

As you can imagine – this contest has become a big deal – for the town of Ansonia.

You have until 8:30 to purchase raffle tickets.