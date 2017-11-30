Vacant house destroyed by fire in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire officials say a vacant house was destroyed by fire in Dayton early on Thursday morning..

Someone called 911 just after 5:30 a.m. on Thursday to report the fire at a house in the 1100 block of W. First St., near N. Williams St.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the house. Multiple units responded to the scene due to the severity of the fire.

Crews learned no one was inside and chose to fight the fire defensively from the outside. By 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, the majority of the fire was out, although crews were still putting out some hot spots around the structure.

A house burns on W. First St. in Dayton (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

Fire officials say the house was vacant, but not abandoned. The house was being remodeled at the time of the fire.

The house is a total loss. A neighboring house suffered around $1,000 in damage, according to fire officials. The people living inside that house will be able to remain in the home.

W. First St. is closed from Sweetman Street to just beyond the N. Williams St. intersection as crews work to put out the fire.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide updates on air and online as the story develops.