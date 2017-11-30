DeWine, Husted to join governor campaigns in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A pair of powerhouse Republicans in Ohio is moving from rivalry to cooperation in the 2018 race for Ohio governor.

Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted, both candidates to succeed GOP Gov. John Kasich next year, plan to announce a joint ticket Thursday.

The pairing comes days after Democrat Richard Cordray left his job as federal consumer watchdog as he positions for an expected entry into the race.

Cordray, a former state attorney general and treasurer, is viewed as a larger threat to Republicans than any of the five Democrats running so far.

By forming a team, DeWine and Husted merge significant grassroots and fundraising efforts. That could prompt GOP contenders Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and Congressman Jim Renacci to reconsider their campaigns.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.