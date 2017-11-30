EPA concerned over conditions at local dump near elementary school

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio EPA says a recycling dump in the Miami Valley is a breeding ground for mosquitoes and some have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Good Deeds Recycling took over the property located at 1227 Deeds Avenue in June.

Kiser Elementary School is just blocks away.

There are bins full of soft drinks and beer stacked over the fence.

It’s that liquid – the stickiness and the sugar that the EPA says is attracting mosquitoes.

The EPA says there’s 5,000 tons of beverages stacked up over 4.5 acres of land.

“I didn’t even know it was back there,” Alan Profit, a neighbor.

However, there’s one thing he has noticed.

“When it was warm I noticed a lot of mosquitoes. A lot of different bugs. Honestly I assumed it was a dead animal somewhere in the woods,” said Profit.

The EPA says they became aware of the issues at the dump after finding out Good Deeds was not following environmental standards.

Good Deeds inherited much of the properties recyclables from past owner, Quality Farms in June.

Not long after, the Montgomery County Public Health got involved.

Public Health cited the current owners Good Deeds Recycling for having standing water in September.

The EPA says the county treated the water and found that some mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile.

West Nile carries mild symptoms like headaches and small rashes, however it is still considered a public health risk.

Rusty Westendorf has done business in the area for 20-years.

He knew about the dump, but it didn’t bother him.

“Lets get it cleaned up. We also live on a large aquifer, so whatever is going in to the ground is going into our eventual drinking water,” said Westendorf.

Because more cleanup needs to be done, the EPA asked the Ohio Controlling Board to approve $500,000 to go towards removing waste from the property.

The Controlling Board of Ohio will vote on December 4th on whether or not to approve the EPA’s request for funding to help clean this property up.

If approved, the EPA hopes to start cleaning up by mid December.

In a phone call, a representative of Good Deeds Recycling said it would not be a good time for them to comment on the cleanup.