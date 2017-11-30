First Friday Holiday Edition

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Dayton! Explore the shops, restaurants, brewpubs, galleries, museums, and other businesses on First Friday and throughout December. December 1 is the debut of the new Sugarplum Shuttle! Hop on and off at the designated locations at either end of The Oregon District, and enjoy complimentary hot cocoa while you pedal down festive Fifth Street. It’s also the first day to vote for your favorite business competing in the Whimsical Windows contest!

