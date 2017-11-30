First Friday Holiday Edition

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Dayton! Explore the shops, restaurants, brewpubs, galleries, museums, and other businesses on First Friday and throughout December. December 1 is the debut of the new Sugarplum Shuttle! Hop on and off at the designated locations at either end of The Oregon District, and enjoy complimentary hot cocoa while you pedal down festive Fifth Street. It’s also the first day to vote for your favorite business competing in the Whimsical Windows contest!
WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.