Flamin’ Hot Mac N’ Cheetos coming to Burger King

MIAMI, Florida (WFLA) – Burger King and the Cheetos brand have teamed up to introduce the latest snack mashup — new Flamin’ Hot Mac n’ Cheetos.

According to NBC News, it’s a combination of classic mac n’ cheese coated with the flavor of crunchy flamin’ hot Cheetos cheese snacks.

The spicy twist is available for a limited time at participating burger king locations.

The new creation comes after the successful limited time offering of Mac n’ Cheetos last year. Fans this year requested a flamin’ hot version.