Former substitute arrested in Kettering classroom pleads not guilty to sex charges

Madeline Marx in Montgomery County Court Thursday, November 30. (WDTN Photo)

 

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A former substitute teacher accused of having sex with students doubled down on her not guilty pleas Thursday.

Madeline Marx, 23, appeared in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two felony sexual battery charges.

Officers removed Marx from a classroom at Kettering Fairmont High School November 8th when several students told the principal the substitute teacher might be having inappropriate relationships.

In a report from Kettering Police, two underage male students detailed sexual encounters with Marx. One said the teacher gave him oral sex in the parking lot of a Big Lotts in July and another said he had intercourse with Marx in a car parked behind a Kettering apartment complex.

She also admitted to sending one of the students nude photos on Snapchat and Instagram.

Marx pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery in Kettering Municipal Court in mid-November. She was later indicted by a grand jury in Montgomery County Court.

Thursday, Marx again pleaded not guilty to similar sexual battery charges. Each of the two counts carries a one to five year prison sentence.

As a condition of release from police custody, she is required to live with a family member.

Thursday, Marx ran from the courthouse to her car to avoid answering questions from press.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office says Marx was a substitute teacher for both Kettering and Oakwood schools.

She has no previous criminal record.

