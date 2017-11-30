GoFundMe page created for mother, son killed after car slams into home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We’re learning more about the mother and her 7-year-old son killed when a car slammed into their house in the middle of the night. For the first time, we’re hearing from the grandmother of the little boy who died.

39-year-old Maria Davis and her 7-year-old son Jerome Davis had just celebrated Jerome’s 7th birthday days ago. The family now working to find the strength to plan their funerals and raise Davis’ 13-year-old son.

“She was a good girl,” Maria’s step-mom Brenda Hatch said. “She didn’t deserve this at all. She didn’t”

Hatch is overcome with sadness and loss, trying to make sense of an unimaginable tragedy.

“It’s a devastating thing,” Hatch said. “I can’t believe that Ria–we called her Ria–is dead.”

She’s coming to grips with the sudden death of her step-daugther 39-year-old Maria Davis and her grandson 7-year-old Jerome Davis.

“Jerome is a sweet little boy,” Hatch said. “Just had a birthday the 24th, five days later she’s gone.”

Both killed after car slammed into their home late Wednesday night on Lilac Avenue near Kammer Avenue in Dayton.

“My jaw dropped,” Maria’s uncle Ralph Davis said. “My heart was pumping. You talk about fell sad. I was very sad.”

“She was at home,” Hatch said. “Like most of us like to be, at home enjoying the comfort of our own home and to have a car plow over you, she never knew what hit her.”

Moments before the crash, police spotted the car, shining a spotlight on the vehicle. That’s when officers say the car sped off and crashed into the home 4 blocks away. Drugs and a gun were found in the car. One person was arrested, police aren’t saying if it’s the driver.

“My grandson Aaron said,” Hatch said. “She was trying to grab Jerome the little boy and I had to come up here and see for myself what has happened and it’s unreal.”

Hatch says it’s already been a tough year for her family, with the recent passing of Maria’s mother and a house fire destroying Maria’s home. She and her two kids had just moved into to their new house weeks ago.

“She said Momma Brenda I got a new house,” Hatch said. “I said I’m going to come and see you. I didn’t even get a chance to come up here.”

Meanwhile, the family is determined to stay strong for Maria’s surviving son.

“We’re just trying to hold on,” Hatch said. “We’ll get through this. And this too shall pass.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. To donate, click here.