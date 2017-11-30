Hellbenders Apps

½ C Hellman’s Mayo
½ C Miracle Whip
1 bunch of Green Onions
1 pound of Bacon
1 package of Slivered Almonds (buy more than one bag)
3 Cups of Grated Cheese
Whole Pickled Jalapenos
Brown and crumble your bacon.
Toast your Almonds at 350 F
Once toasted, finely chop your almonds
Chop the Green Onions
Mix the Bacon, Almonds, Green Onions and Cheese in a bowl.
Add the Mayo/Miracle Whip and mix thoroughly
Place Mixture in the Refrigerator
Empty the contents of the Canned Jalapenos into a bowl.
Carefully halve and clean your Jalapenos under cold water setting your halves on a plate.
Depending on the size of your Jalapeno halve, you will put a teaspoon to a Tablespoon of your mixture into each halve.
Chill and serve. Best when prepared early and let set in refrigerator