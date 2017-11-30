Hellbenders Apps

½ C Hellman’s Mayo

½ C Miracle Whip

1 bunch of Green Onions

1 pound of Bacon

1 package of Slivered Almonds (buy more than one bag)

3 Cups of Grated Cheese

Whole Pickled Jalapenos

Brown and crumble your bacon.

Toast your Almonds at 350 F

Once toasted, finely chop your almonds

Chop the Green Onions

Mix the Bacon, Almonds, Green Onions and Cheese in a bowl.

Add the Mayo/Miracle Whip and mix thoroughly

Place Mixture in the Refrigerator

Empty the contents of the Canned Jalapenos into a bowl.

Carefully halve and clean your Jalapenos under cold water setting your halves on a plate.

Depending on the size of your Jalapeno halve, you will put a teaspoon to a Tablespoon of your mixture into each halve.

Chill and serve. Best when prepared early and let set in refrigerator