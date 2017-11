Jim Nabors, best known for his role as Gomer Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show,” has passed away at age 87, according to sources close to the family.

Nabors was a native of Sylacauga and a graduate of the University of Alabama.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

