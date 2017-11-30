Life for Florida man who shot officer while child was in car

This January 2015 photo provided by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office shows Kevin Rojas. An off-duty Jacksonville sheriff's detective was taking his son to school when he was shot and critically wounded by the 19-year-old man who told his girlfriend minutes earlier that it was "going to be his last day on Earth," police said Wednesday. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting an undercover Florida officer who was taking his child to school.

Authorities say Kevin Rojas was fleeing a fight with his girlfriend in 2016 when the officer spotted him driving erratically and tried to pull him over. The then 19-year-old fired at the officer’s car, hitting him three times. The officer’s son was not struck. The officer is not being named to protect his undercover status.

The officer returned fire. Rojas fled, stole a truck and barricaded himself inside his home.

A jury found him guilty in October on charges of attempted first-degree murder, attempted manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, grand theft auto and fleeing.

The Florida Times-Union reports the officer testified at Wednesday’s sentencing, calling Rojas a coward.

