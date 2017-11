DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has been indicted with more than 20 counts of pandering sex oriented materials involving a minor and 14 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor charges.

Investigators from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program found David Fugett shared child pornography images.

A jury indicted Fugett on all of those charges Thursday.

Fugett is scheduled to be arraigned December 14.