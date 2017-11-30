McDonald’s manager leads police to murder suspect

(WFLA) A Florida woman is being hailed as a hero after turning in the gun that led police to the suspected Seminole Heights serial killer.

McDonald’s manager Delonda Walker worked with suspected serial killer Howell Emanuel Donaldson III at the Ybor City location.

The investigation that led to Donaldson took off when Walker told police she saw a loaded gun after Donaldson handed her the weapon in a bag at the restaurant. Police say this tip cracked the case and helped put Howell Donaldson behind bars.

On Wednesday, Richard Gonzmart, of the Columbia restaurant group, came by the McDonald’s and gave the manager a $9,000 check.

“She doesn’t look at herself as a hero. How do you not look at yourself like a hero to take this monster off the streets? She’s a hero in my eyes,” said Gonzmart.