Michigan AG candidate makes campaign ad that has people talking

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WDTN) – A candidate for Michigan’s Attorney General is taking a direct approach to her campaign message.

Democrat Dana Nessel is running for the Attorney General’s post.

Her latest campaign ad is creating a buzz because of the way she takes the recent sexual harassment and assault allegations that have led to firings and public scrutiny of men head on.

In the ad, Nessel says the number of allegations against prominent men proves more women are needed in positions of power. Her solution? Nessel suggest being a man is a negative in the upcoming election.

“If the last few weeks have taught us anything, it’s that we need more women in positions of power, not less,” Nessel says in the ad. “So when you’re choosing Michigan’s next attorney general, ask yourself this: Who can you trust most not to show you their penis in a professional setting? Is it the candidate who doesn’t have a penis? I’d say so.”

Nessel promises she will not tolerate sexual harassment in any venue.

“I want to tell you what you can expect me not to do,” she adds. “I will not sexually harass my staff, and I won’t tolerate it in your workplace either. I won’t walk around in a half-open bathrobe, and I’ll continue to take all sex crimes seriously just like I did as a prosecutor.”

Michigan’s primary election is August 7, 2018.