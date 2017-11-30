Mother and son killed when car slams into Dayton house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son were killed when a car crashed into their house in a Dayton neighborhood.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the 800 block of Lilac Avenue, near Kammer Avenue.

Police say a car driving in the neighborhood saw a police cruiser and sped away. Moments later, that car crashed into the living room of the house.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The little boy was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Dayton Police Lieutenant Steven Bauer.

Another person in the house wasn’t hurt.

Police took one person into custody at the scene. Officers also found a gun and felony drugs inside the car.

Investigators are working to learn if anyone else was inside the car.

Police called a crash reconstruction team, the professional standards bureau and the violent offenders unit to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Investigators are also working to learn if OVI is a factor in the crash.

Police have not announced potential charges against the person in custody.