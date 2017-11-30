North Carolina police catch suspect on roof of business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina have captured a man wanted on a number of warrants after he climbed onto the roof of a business to avoid arrest.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release on Thursday that 35-year-old Tyrone Singleton was wanted on multiple warrants when he fled to the roof of a business.

According to the news release, officers secured the building, shut down vehicle and pedestrian traffic to the area and began negotiating with the suspect.

Authorities say Singleton came down from the roof and was taken into custody without further incident.

Police said Singleton has outstanding warrants for assault on a female, kidnapping and several other domestic-related warrants. His status couldn’t be determined Thursday afternoon.