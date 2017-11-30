Police search for suspect accused of stealing from elderly woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing debit and credit cards from an elderly woman.

Police released surveillance videos of the suspect.

Credit Card Theft Suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Dayton Police Department Photo: Dayton Police Department

She is believed to be in her mid-50s.

Police say the theft happened at the Lakewood Apartment Building in the 900 block of Wilmington Avenue on October 9th.

According to police, the suspect assisted the elderly victim when her electric scooter stopped working. At some point, the suspect stole items from the victim’s purse.

One of the cards was used later.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.

<strong>Grab the FREE WDTN News App for <a href=”https://itunes.apple.com/app/id488539385” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>iPhone</a> or <a href=”https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.linmedia.newstouch.wdtn” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Android</a>. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen. </strong>

<strong>Like us on <a href=”https://facebook.com/wdtn2“>Facebook</a> and follow us on <a href=”https://twitter.com/wdtn“>Twitter</a> for all the latest news, weather and sports. </strong>