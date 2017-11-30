Police search for suspect accused of stealing from elderly woman

By Published: Updated:
(Photo: Dayton Police Department)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are looking for a woman accused of stealing debit and credit cards from an elderly woman.

Police released surveillance videos of the suspect.

Credit Card Theft Suspect

She is believed to be in her mid-50s.

Police say the theft happened at the Lakewood Apartment Building in the 900 block of Wilmington Avenue on October 9th.

According to police, the suspect assisted the elderly victim when her electric scooter stopped working. At some point, the suspect stole items from the victim’s purse.

One of the cards was used later.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.

<strong>Grab the FREE WDTN News App for <a href=”https://itunes.apple.com/app/id488539385” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>iPhone</a> or <a href=”https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.linmedia.newstouch.wdtn” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Android</a>. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen. </strong>

 

<strong>Like us on <a href=”https://facebook.com/wdtn2“>Facebook</a> and follow us on <a href=”https://twitter.com/wdtn“>Twitter</a> for all the latest news, weather and sports. </strong>

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s