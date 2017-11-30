Reynoldsburg teacher arrested for attacking officer, placed on leave

REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — A teacher at Waggoner Road Junior High School in Reynoldsburg has been arrested for allegedly attacking a Columbus Division of Police officer and attempting to remove the officer’s gun from its holster.

Justin McDowell, 26 was arrested Monday. According to police documents, McDowell fled from the scene of an accident on Nov. 21. He reportedly ran for about a mile, pursued by CPD officer, before turning around and attacking the officer. Police say McDowell punched the officer in the face and put him in a headlock. He also reportedly tried to take the officer’s gun.

McDowell was arrested on charges of failure to stop after a crash, assault on a police officer, and aggravated robbery.

In a letter to parents, the superintendent of Reynoldsburg City Schools said teacher Justin McDowell has been placed on leave for an issue “unrelated to the school and/or District operations.”

