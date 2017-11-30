Sheriff to run for Ohio State Representative

By Published:
Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer. (WDTN Photo)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff is looking to take on a new position in the Buckeye State.

2 NEWS has learned Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer will hold a news conference Friday, December 1 to announce his intention to run for Ohio State Representative, according to a knowledgeable source.

Sheriff Phil Plummer joined the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer in 1988 and was elected sheriff July 7, 2008.

Ohio State Representative Michael Henne (R) currently represents the 40th district, which includes northern Montgomery County and his term ends in November 2018.

2 NEWS will attend the news conference and have the announcement live on our website.

We will continue to follow this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

