Substitute teacher facing sex charges due in court

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The substitute teacher accused of having sex with students is due in court on Thursday morning.

Madeline Marx will be arraigned in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The Montgomery County grand jury indicted Marx on November 15th on two felony counts of sexual battery.

Marx, 23, pleaded not guilty to the similar charges in Kettering Municipal Court . She is accused of having inappropriate relations with two students. One incident happened in September and another in June.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office says Marx was a substitute teacher for both Kettering and Oakwood schools.

Marx has no previous criminal record.

2 NEWS will be in the courtroom for Marx’s arraignment and will provide updates on air and online as the story develops.