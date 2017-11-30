Surprise takedown: Good Samaritan tackles suspect

(WSAZ) A restaurant employee in West Virginia tackled a man running from police Tuesday morning.

Robert Redman, an employee at Tudor’s Biscuit World in Huntington, was outside at his car when he saw the man in handcuffs running toward.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the man trashed a bathroom inside Cabell Huntington Hospital and then took off running when security guards tried to confront him.

Zerkle said a few of his deputies were in the area, so they handcuffed the man to figure out what was going on, but the man twisted around and started to run again.

Redman saw the man running his way and dropped his shoulder into him. The takedown was captured on the surveillance video from outside Tudor’s.

“At first I didn’t think he was going to come my way, because I wouldn’t, but you know, different strokes for different folk,” Redman laughed. “He was feeling brave and so was I, so that’s all she wrote.”

Huntington police cited the man for possession of drug paraphernalia.

