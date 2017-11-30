URS adult services help families in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services, also known as URS, provides for the needs of hundreds of children with disabilities here in the Miami Valley but what happens when those kids grow up?

That’s when URS adult services steps in to lend a helping hand.

“You know he’s 23 years old but he’s really 2 years old,” Erica Hubler said.

That’s how Erica Hubler describes her son Kain, who’s been coming to URS since he was just 18 months old.

Kain is blind, has cerebral palsy, and many other challenges but thanks to URS, both mother and son are reaching their full potential.

“I have a career, I have a degree, I have that level of ‘I didn’t worry that he wasn’t being taken care of’ just having that peace of mind has been a huge support for me. There’s nowhere else and even now as an adult even more there’s nowhere else,” Hubler said.

Erica knows that’s true because she explored all the other options for Kain and quickly learned that only URS can meet her family’s needs.

“All the other centers close at 3 o’clock and I’m like ‘who gets off work at 3 o’clock?’ well we can bring him and drop him at your home and ‘who’s gonna stay with him until i get home?’ you know what I mean, so it’s important.” Hubler said.

It’s also just as important for Vickie Bennett and her son Jason, who’s been non-verbal and in a wheelchair his whole life. They can’t imagine their lives without URS.

“It has been a godsend for him and me… I’m a single parent and this allows me to work outside the home I know he’s in a safe environment that he’s being tended to and stimulated they do computers art p.t. and he absolutely loves it,” Vickie Bennett said.

While Jason is busy at URS, Vickie works full-time at a Kettering grocery store, a job that requires some flexibility, but thanks to URS, they make it work.

“I don’t have to ask for special privileges or days just work my schedule because URS works with me on that and him coming here and I don’t know what we would do actually if we did not have URS to come to.”

You can watch the telethon on WDTN.com Sunday, December 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.