1 dead in Auglaize County crash

MARYS, Ohio (WDTN) – Trooper from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 am Friday at the intersection of SR-219 and SR-364 in Auglaize County.

Troopers say a 2010 Honda Odyssey was traveling east on SR-219 when a vehicle driven by 72-year-old Sandra Vondenhuevel, driving north on SR-364, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the minivan

Vondenhuevel was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was taken to Joint Township Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the van was taken to St. Rita’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

