1 dead in Auglaize County crash

By Published:

MARYS, Ohio (WDTN) – Trooper from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 am Friday at the intersection of SR-219 and SR-364 in Auglaize County.

Troopers say a 2010 Honda Odyssey was traveling east on SR-219 when a vehicle driven by 72-year-old Sandra Vondenhuevel, driving north on SR-364, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the minivan

Vondenhuevel was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was taken to Joint Township Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the van was taken to St. Rita’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s