4-year-old boy killed in South Hilltop fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officials say a young boy has died after a fire on the city’s southwest side Friday morning.

At about 6:27am, Friday, emergency crews were called to the 1600 block of Humphrey Avenue on the report of a fire.

According to firefighters, a 4-year-old boy died in the fire and his mother was hospitalized in serious condition with smoke inhalation and burns. The boy’s grandmother was also hospitalized and is in stable condition.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for a minor burn to the hand.

Next door neighbor Virgil Collins said he tried to rescue the boy who was trapped in the rear of the house.

“This girl came over and knocked on the door, my neighbor. She said, ‘My house is on fire!’ I went and sent her in to get grandma. I said, ‘You get your mom out and I’ll look for the baby.’ I went around the back. I hollered. No answer,” he said. “I kicked the door. No answer.”

Risking his own life, Collins says he then went in through the back door, searching for the boy.

The fire chief said by the time the first crew arrived on scene, the entire home was on fire.

“The smoke was so bad, I had to crawl on my belly,” he said. “I live right next door to them. If there was anyway I could’ve saved him, I would’ve.”

No word on what caused the fire has been released.

