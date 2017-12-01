Aldi to close West Dayton store

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Aldi has announced plans to close its store on West Third Street in the Westown Shopping Center.

There’s no word yet on when the store will close. Some shoppers told 2 NEWS they may now have to go outside of town for their groceries.

“It’s a shame that it’s closing,” said Ron Swiatek, who shops at Aldi. “There’s no other decent grocery stores in the immediate area.”

Swiatek said he may soon need to go to Trotwood to get groceries. He and others we spoke with said they are worried about the people who cannot get outside the neighborhood as easily.

“Being that I got a car, it isn’t really that hard,” said Kerfinal Winston, another Aldi shopper. “But it’s going to be hard on a lot of people in this area that don’t have cars.”

Aldi said the company takes the decision to close a store “very seriously,” explaining in a statement: “We’re committed to continued growth in the coming years. Investing in employees in the Dayton area, the state of Ohio and across the country will remain a top priority.”

But Mayor Nan Whaley said she believes Aldi isn’t serving the community with this decision.

“The service it provides is really important, and for them to say that they don’t want to serve the citizens of Dayton in this manner I think is pretty offensive,” Whaley said.

Whaley said she wishes Aldi had started conversations with the city before making a decision to leave the location.

“If you were having concern with the amount of people coming in, you should have called us a few years ago and said, ‘Hey, we’re really discussing this lease. We want to talk to the city about ways that we can partner,'” she said.

The city is working with Westown Shopping Center to find another grocer to move in, Whaley said. Shoppers we spoke with said they wish Aldi would change its mind or hope the neighborhood isn’t without a supermarket for long.

“There’s a lot of elderly people in this area that don’t drive no more, don’t have cars,” Winston said. “So I guess that we’ll have to form some kind of support group to get those people to the grocery stores, too.”

In Aldi’s statement, the company invites shoppers of the West Dayton store to visit their other stores in West Carrollton, Englewood and Kettering. All employees at the West Third Street location are being transferred to other stores, according to the statement.

Aldi invites customers to provide feedback on this decision. To contact Aldi, click here.