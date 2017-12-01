Auditor announces initiative to stop credit card skimmers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Auditor’s Office has launched a new initiative to prevent credit card fraud.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith recognized several local gas station managers Friday who have taken steps to stop skimmers from getting a hold of people’s information.

Thieves often attach skimmers to gas pumps to steal credit card and PIN numbers. The auditor’s office is trying to stop those thieves with the new Stop Skimmers initiative.

Since 2013, about 90 skimmers have been reported across Ohio, with most of those being found in southwest Ohio, Keith said.

Keith honored four gas station managers taking steps to prevent this crime that he would like to see other stations practice. Those include using site-specific locks on pumps, adding security seals to pumps and installing alarms on each pump that go off if the pump is tampered with.

One big mistake Keith said he finds often – universal locks on pumps.

“With a universal lock and key, anybody has access, and we bought one of these keys off of eBay for $3,” Keith said.

The auditor’s office has recently doubled its inspections at gas stations, Keith said.

To avoid getting your information stolen by a skimmer, some signs you can look for at the pump include loose parts, mismatched graphics and misaligned arrows on card readers, according to officials.

