Car slams into RTA pole in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At least one person was taken to the hospital after a car slammed into an RTA pole in Dayton.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday on N. Main Street near Shadyside Drive.

Police say at least one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Authorities have not released the condition of the victim.

N. Main St. was closed in both directions at the scene of the crash. All lanes have since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

