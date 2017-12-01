Christmas Cocktails

Chocolate Eggnog

1.5 oz. bourbon

2 oz. hot cocoa, chilled

.5 oz. simple syrup

1 egg white

Glass: Rocks

Ice: None

Garnish: Cinnamon stick

Pour all of the ingredients into a mixing tin over ice. Shake hard for 20 – 30 seconds. Strain the mixture into the empty tin, then discard the ice. Shake again hard for up to two minutes, breaking up the egg whites and making them frothy. Pour into the prepared glass and garnish with a cinnamon stick if desired.

Wassail Cocktail

2 oz. brandy

.75 oz. orange juice

.75 oz. mulled simple syrup

Dry red wine

Glass: Wine

Ice: None

Garnish: Orange twist

Pour the brandy, orange juice, and simple syrup into a mixing tin over ice. Shake hard for 20 – 30 seconds, then strain into the prepared wine glass. Top with 3 – 4 oz. dry red wine and stir.