Christmas tree sales helping fight addiction

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A nonprofit here is hoping to change lives while spreading holiday cheer. Good Shepherd Ministries is selling Christmas trees this December as a fundraiser for its transitional living services.

The East Side recovery program offers addiction counseling, spiritual guidance and life skills coaching. During the brunt of a nationwide drug crisis, Good Shepherd’s client numbers have tripled within the past year.

David Price recently graduated from the program, found a stable job, home and life direction.

“I was broken physically, spiritually, emotionally, mentally. It got to a place where suicide seemed like a better idea than living,” Price said of his struggles with addiction. “If transitional housing (at Good Shepherd Ministries) wasn’t available, I wouldn’t be here.”

Current Good Shepherd client Joey Lane says he’s struggled with addiction since age 13. He says counseling and coaching from Good Shepherd is changing his life.

“I’m actually working on goals for my life and by completing them, they’re making me feel more whole than I ever have before,” Lane said.

Program manager Shawn Trapp says the ministry is serving 22 individuals recovering from drug addiction. Another 10 people are on a list, waiting to get into one of three transitional sober houses currently at maximum capacity.

Good Shepherd is hoping proceeds from tree, wreath and raffle sales will help the nonprofit afford upgrades to its current facilities and eventually purchase a fourth sober house.

The ministry’s Tree Charity Fund Drive is on East 3rd Street, near Keowee Street in East Dayton.

The lot is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Christmas Eve, or until the trees are sold out.

On Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., families can shop local vendors, enjoy hot chocolate, and take photos with Santa Claus.

Some of the proceeds will also help Good Shepherd clients afford holiday gifts and meals for their families.

You can find more information here.