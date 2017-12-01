House fire in Dayton considered suspicious

A vacant house caught on fire on Troy St. in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire officials say a house fire in Dayton is considered suspicious.

A vacant house caught on fire on Troy St. in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett)

Crews went to a house on Troy Street, near Leonhard Street just after 1 a.m. Friday on reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from a duplex.

A quick check of the building revealed the house was vacant.

Fire officials say crews worked aggressively to knock down the fire.

No one was inside and no one was hurt.

Fire officials say they’ve been seeing fires like this one in recent weeks.

“It’s under investigation at this time,” Dayton Fire Department District Chief Adam Landis said. “We’ve been having a lot of fires in this area, so we’ve got arson investigators taking a look at it.”

Landis says people should pay attention if there are vacant houses in their neighborhoods, and call police if they see any suspicious activity. That’s especially true as the weather gets colder, forcing homeless people and squatters to look for places to stay.

“You want to keep an eye and make sure you don’t have that, people going in and out of buildings like that,” Landis said. “If something is boarded up, nobody should be going inside of there.”

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 333-8477 (TIPS).

