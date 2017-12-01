Judge withdraws from case of Ohio man who plotted US attacks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge has excused himself from the case of an Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S.

Judge James Graham filed the notice of recusal in federal court Wednesday without explanation in the case of defendant Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud.

Mohamud pleaded guilty in August 2015 to supporting terrorism and making false statements to authorities. He was set for sentencing Friday. A new date will be set by Judge Michael Watson.

Mohamud’s attorney Sam Shamansky said Mohamud had confidence in Graham and has the same confidence in Watson to render a just sentence.

Prosecutors are seeking 23 years, saying Mohamud tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.

Mohamud is asking for leniency, saying he abandoned his attack plans.

<strong>Grab the FREE WDTN News App for <a href=”https://itunes.apple.com/app/id488539385″ target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>iPhone</a> or <a href=”https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.linmedia.newstouch.wdtn” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Android</a>. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen. </strong>

<strong>Like us on <a href=”https://facebook.com/wdtn2″>Facebook</a> and follow us on <a href=”https://twitter.com/wdtn”>Twitter</a> for all the latest news, weather and sports. </strong>