Julia Palazzo joins Living Dayton team

By Published:
Julia Palazzo

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN-TV is proud to announce the addition of Julia Palazzo to the Living Dayton team.  Palazzo comes to Living Dayton from WBND in South Bend, Indiana where she’s spent the last year and a half as a weekend anchor and multimedia journalist.

“We are thrilled to have Julia join our Living Dayton family,” said Joe Abouzeid, WDTN-TV Vice-President & General Manager. “She has a passion and energy that embodies what our lifestyle show is all about. She will be an asset to the Living Dayton team.”

Palazzo went to Rutgers University and graduated with degrees in Journalism & Media Studies and in Political Science.

“I’m honored with the opportunity to join the amazing team assembled on Living Dayton,” said Palazzo.  “I can’t wait to do my part to showcase the best that Dayton has to offer.”

Palazzo will be joined by co-hosts Zac Pitts and Sallie Taylor beginning Tuesday, December 5th.

Living Dayton, which celebrated its 5th Anniversary earlier this year, airs live each weekday from Noon to 1pm on WDTN-TV.

