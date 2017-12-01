Man arrested after leading police on chase into Indiana

ROCKFORD, Ohio (WDTN) — An Indiana man is behind bars, facing felony charges, after leading police on a chase that crossed state lines.

The Rockford Police Department says the chase began just after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Police received a call about a man slumped over the wheel of a vehicle at TJs Grocerette.

When officers found the man, he sped away, hitting a police cruiser.

Police say the man fled the scene at a high rate of speed, driving recklessly through Rockford, before going west on U.S. 33. Speeds reportedly topped 90 miles per hour.

The man crossed the state line into Indiana, where authorities tried to use stop sticks near U.S. 33 and U.S. 27. The vehicle avoided two sets of stop sticks, before the man finally stopped in Decatur, Indiana.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Nathan Aaron Newsom from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Authorities found narcotics and criminal tools in the location where Newsom was taking into custody.

Newsom was extradited back to Ohio where he will reportedly face felony charges.