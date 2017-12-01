Opioid addiction center holds open house

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – AppleGate Recovery, a medication-assisted treatment and counseling center for opioid addiction held an open house Friday to introduce staff and show off the facility to the community.

The center has been open since October and Friday, community members were invited to take tours, meet the staff and learn more about medication-assisted treatment.

AppleGate Recovery said while the misuse of prescription opioids appears to be decreasing slightly, the growing presence of the highly potent opioids fentanyl and carfentanil present an even greater danger.

“The catastrophic damage caused by the disease of addiction to individuals, families and communities across Ohio can begin to be repaired by the growing presence of evidence-based treatment options,” said Dr. Philip Isherwood, National Medical Director for AppleGate Recovery. “We have found that integrating medication-assisted treatment and supportive services offers our patients a real opportunity to recover and live a healthy, productive life.”

AppleGate Recovery said in a press release that it treats dependency and addiction to opioids with medications proven to ease the pain of withdrawal and prevent the relapses so common for individuals in recovery from opioid addiction. Counseling is an integral part of the individualized treatment plan for every AppleGate patient.

Susan Cambria, Division President for BayMark Health Services notes, “We are grateful to have received such a warm reception from the Huber Heights community, and are happy to be bringing a much-needed service to this area. Our goal is to offer the best treatment science and addiction medicine has to offer.”

To learn more about the center, including hours of operation and location, head to the website.