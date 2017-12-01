Police: 1 in custody, 2 others sought in shooting death

By Published:
Police investigate a fatal shooting on N. Trenton Ave. in Dayton. (WDTN Photo/Rob Morgan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested one person and are looking for two more in connection with a Tuesday homicide.

Police tell 2 NEWS the suspect has not yet been charged and are not releasing the name of the person in custody.

Surveillance video was released Wednesday that shows three men, one of whom appears to shoot the victim.

28-year-old Taelor Taylor was shot and killed outside a house on N. Trenton Avenue near W. Third Street late Tuesday night.

Police are still looking for two other suspects in the shooting.

Officers went to a house in the first block of N. Trenton Ave. around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

READ MORE: Police release surveillance video from a deadly Dayton shooting

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the victim, later identified as Taylor, dead at the scene.

Police say someone found Taylor man near the porch of the home and called 911.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s