Police: 1 in custody, 2 others sought in shooting death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested one person and are looking for two more in connection with a Tuesday homicide.

Police tell 2 NEWS the suspect has not yet been charged and are not releasing the name of the person in custody.

Surveillance video was released Wednesday that shows three men, one of whom appears to shoot the victim.

28-year-old Taelor Taylor was shot and killed outside a house on N. Trenton Avenue near W. Third Street late Tuesday night.

Police are still looking for two other suspects in the shooting.

Officers went to a house in the first block of N. Trenton Ave. around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the victim, later identified as Taylor, dead at the scene.

Police say someone found Taylor man near the porch of the home and called 911.

