Police: Man stabbed 15-year-old girl to death, burned body

Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan speaks with members of the media in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Ryan said Thursday that 23-year-old Cole Herring has been charged with murder, arson and abuse of a corpse in the death of Sabriya McLean. She'd just turned 15. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl more than 50 times and burning her body after they met on social media.

Police said Thursday that 23-year-old Cole Herring has been charged with murder, arson and abuse of a corpse in the death of Sabriya McLean.

Homicide Capt. Jack Ryan says Herring attempted to conceal the murder by burning the Delaware girl’s body and burying it under a pile of leaves.

Her body was found Tuesday behind a building in west Philadelphia.

Ryan says Herring’s parents had a role in reporting the killing to authorities. The motive is not yet known.

A message left with the public defender’s office listed as representing Herring was not immediately returned.

