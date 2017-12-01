Police still investigating death of 2 after car crashes into house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are still investigating after a woman and her son were killed by a car that came crashing through their family room, Wednesday.

Friends and family of the victims say they’re still coming to terms with their death.

The Lilac Avenue home is now boarded up, caution tape lining the perimeter. On the mailbox, friends and family have left stuffed animals, candles, and a balloon. All in memory of 39-year-old Maria Davis and her seven-year-old son Jerome.

Quintinn Hardwick, who knew the victims told 2 NEWS, “I was very shocked. Very, very shocked. My heart dropped to the floor when the breaking news came across my phone. I actually opened the video and seen a whole car sitting in the middle of this house, up here. ”

Police say an officer spotted a car near Hoover and Gettysburg Avenue late Wednesday night and were trying to get a closer for a better look. Police say the officer stopped down the street from where he saw the car back into a driveway.

When the car was illuminated with a spotlight, it accelerated out of the drive and crashed about four blocks later into the Davis family home.

Police say there is no evidence of a pursuit.

Friends say they’re still coming to grips with the deaths. “She was a very nice, sweet young lady. She was just a homebody individual, trying to take care of her family and stay out the way,” Hardwick said.

The man arrested at the scene is being held on concealed weapon and drug possession charges. Police are still investigating if anyone else was involved.