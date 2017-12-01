Red light cameras turned on in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – You might want to be careful when driving in Trotwood because the traffic cameras there have been turned back on. Friday marks the start of the initial one month warning period for the cameras.

City officials say the red light cameras will keep the streets safer, but many drivers we spoke say they’re not sure they agree.

The cameras are located at six different locations around the city. Trotwood mayor Mary McDonald says they serve one purpose.

“This is about safety. This is about saving lives,” McDonald said. “And we’ve seen that our citizens themselves have asked us to bring this back.”

But we did find one person who says he definitely did not request the city to turn the cameras back on.

Driver Dante Durrough told us: “I don’t want the lights. You hear that? I don’t want the lights, at all.”

We spotted Durrough driving down Salem Avenue, right where police installed the new red light cameras.

“I think it’s a way for them to get money,” Durrough said. “They took them out – now all of a sudden, they want to put them back in.”

The mayor said since the red light cameras were turned off, two years ago, the city saw a 40 percent increase in speeding. She said there were also increases in traffic accidents.

“Personally I’ve had people drive around me, speed through red lights, and those kinds of things and we have got to put something in place that’s proactive,” McDonald said. ” I’ve had very little backlash, as a matter of fact, I’ve had people contact me through social media, and say: they want to see these cameras turned back on.”

But Durrough said he’s not convinced the technology is going to help.

“There’s not really a lot of accidents out here because we have the traffic lights that basically kind of control the whole street of Salem,” He said. “So I don’t think we need them at all, personally.”