Reptile Rescue: Exotic pets left to die

(KFOR) Seven exotic snakes are recovering after spending months in an Oklahoma storage unit.

Larry Hodges, the owner of Plaza 66 Storage in El Reno, thought he’d seen it all.

“You cannot believe what you are liable to find in a storage unit,” Hodges said. “Never ever. We have never had any type of an animal left behind.”

Hodges said he was cleaning out unit 537 because a renter was four months behind on payments when he made a surprising discovery.

Inside the storage unit, Hodges found 10 terrariums of snakes.

“He moved them in, and he never came back,” said Kayla Cortez, who keeps the books for Route 66 Storage. “He never made a single payment, and he never came back.”

The exotic pets had been abandoned for months with no food, no water and no heat, which they need to survive.

Snake rescue specialist Tandy Keenan drove all the way from Woodward to help.

Keenan found one lizard dead on arrival, but the snakes were all breathing.

“Honestly, the fact that they were still alive was pretty amazing,” Keenan said.

