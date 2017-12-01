RTA offers free health screening for the holidays

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA will offer free health screenings at the Wright Stop Plaza.

The event will be held December 10 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the plaza located at 4 S. Main Street as part of RTA’s Get Healthy for the Holidays event.

Blood pressure and blood sugar screening will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Premier Health will offer the screenings for both insured and uninsured free of charge.

RTA Employee Wellness Coordinator Stacy Shern said the agency takes a proactive effort to arm the public with information about their health while also serving the needs of the at-risk population in the Dayton region.

“This event will not only help educate the community but also increase their awareness about chronic preventable diseases and conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, obesity and more. As an agency, we have the opportunity to provide the public with the resources to live long, healthy lives,” Shern said.

The event is free and open to the public.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.