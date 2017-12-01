Santa is landing in town this weekend

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Santa will make an appearance this weekend at a restaurant near the Dayton Mall.

He will be arriving by helicopter at the Dayton Mall Skyline Chili on Skyline Drive Saturday at noon, weather permitting.

Families can watch Santa arrive from the North Police and he has set aside a couple hours to listen to Christmas wishes.

Skyline will also be distributing free kids’ meals coupons to families as they leave.

The event is scheduled to run from noon to 2:00 pm Saturday, December 2.

