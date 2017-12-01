St. Louis police: Pizza delivery man fatally shot attacker

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a would-be robber is dead after being shot by the pizza delivery man he attacked.

The shooting happened about 10:20 p.m. Thursday. The dead man has not been identified.

Police say a 41-year-old man was delivering pizza when he was robbed by two men. One of the men struck the victim on the head with a gun.

The victim tried to run to his car and the robber shot at him. The delivery man wasn’t struck but feared for his life and used his own handgun to shoot at the robber, before driving back to the pizza restaurant and calling police.

Police found the dead suspect. The second suspect ran away.

