State Senator pleads guilty to child sex trafficking

(KFOR) A former Oklahoma state senator could face up to life in prison after pleading guilty to child sex trafficking.

Former Senator Ralph Shortey, 35, entered a guilty plea Thursday after being caught with a 17-year-old boy at a motel.

According to court documents, the friend of the 17-year-old boy watched him get into an SUV near his home. The friend then followed the vehicle to the hotel where the teen was seen going into a room with an unknown man, later identified as Shortey.

Moore police said they found Shortey in the hotel room, which had a strong smell of marijuana. They said condoms were also found.

In court Thursday, Shortey admitted to first talking to the boy on a social media app before arranging to meet up. The boy needed money for spring break and was willing to exchange sexual favors.

