URS helps ease burden for local family

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – They often say it takes a village to raise a child.

It’s a sentiment one Miami Valley family knows all too well. Part of their village is the folks at United Rehabilitation Services.

On a typical day five-year-old Max relies on mom and dad for most of his basic needs.

“I mean it’s really not that hard of a job because he’s so sweet and cute, but,” says his mother Casey.

But for Casey and Jason Boston there are some things that require extra effort. Like getting dressed in the morning.

“He has joints that hyperextend, and his fingers move in the wrong directions, so getting him in a shirt isn’t always the way you would dress a typical child,” Casey said.

The Bostons learned about Max’s chromosome disorder when Casey was pregnant. His condition is so rare there are no other cases with his exact make-up.

Casey said, “So it’s really been a trial and error and learn as we go process, not just for our family, but the multiple specialists that we’ve seen.”

Throughout his five years, Max has seen more than 20 specialists. Before they discovered United Rehabilitation Services, Casey was taking two to three-hour lunch breaks every week to get Max to his different therapies.

Now, five days a week he goes to pre-school, daycare and therapy services all in one place.

Casey said, “So URS has been really helpful in giving us that time back, and that comfort knowing that there are nurses on staff so if something does go south with him quickly, they’re right there and they know to call.”

Most recently, Max has been experiencing seizures and one of his teachers did make that call. Casey made it just in time.

“As I’m talking to the teacher maybe for 5 or 6 seconds, he starts having a seizure.”

Casey says the teachers cleared the classroom immediately while a nurse got his emergency medication and they called 911.

“They were very very supportive. The teachers stayed in the room with me, when the ambulance arrived and to help explain what he had been like leading up to that moment. They were just super super great,” said Casey.

As they learn more about Max’s condition, the Bostons say their goal is to help Max become the best version of himself and to be able to care for himself as best he can.

The staff at URS play a big role.

“They’re really great communicators and I do get text messages from his preschool teacher. She sends me pictures of his day,” Casey said.

They also send Max home with special projects and artwork so mom can proudly display them. A reminder of the connections he’s making every day.

Something his parents hope he’ll carry into adulthood at URS.

“They’ll, you know, know him from when he was going there as a preschooler and build that relationship. And it really is about relationships,” said Casey.

