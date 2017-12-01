Wastewater employees find dismembered body in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WKBN) – City employees made a disturbing discovery Thursday afternoon on Youngstown’s south side — a dismembered body down an embankment.

It appears to be the third homicide in three days.

The body was discovered at the corner of Erie Street and Earle Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Thursday while wastewater workers were checking manhole covers. Police said they check the covers about once a month and it’s hard to tell how long the remains had been down there.

“It does look like it’s been there for some time but I can’t give you a timeframe on that,” said Youngstown Police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik.

He couldn’t say which parts of the body were found, only that there were multiple parts.

Since investigators weren’t able to find all of the victim’s body parts, it will be difficult to identify the body — even to determine if it’s a man or woman.

The Cuyahoga County Coroner will work on identifying the body.

Bobovnyik said there are a number of missing person reports in the city right now.

“We’re going to go through them and see which one may be a candidate for this.”

Police said they likely won’t be able to say much more until this person can be identified. That could take the coroner a few days to figure out.