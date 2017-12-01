WH cancels Trump media event after Flynn plea

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has cancelled a scheduled opportunity for reporters to question President Donald Trump about former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s guilty plea.

The public White House schedule had said that reporters would be allowed to document part of Trump’s meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.

During these media events, called “pool sprays,” reporters usually pepper the president with questions. Trump often answers, using opportunity to deliver his message directly to voters.

Reporters had been lined up outside the Oval Office, waiting to enter the room, when White House staffers marched them back into the press room.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters then told them the media event would not happen.

Earlier, Trump ignored shouted questions about Flynn as he greeted the prime minister at the door.