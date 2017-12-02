Dozens remember mother, son killed after car crashes into home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of people gathered outside the Lilac Avenue home of a mother and son killed after a car crashed into their house.

The crash happened late Wednesday night. Police had been shining a spotlight on the vehicle involved moments before the crash, according to officials. That’s when the car sped off and slammed into the home, killing 39-year-old Maria Davis and her 7-year-old son Jerome.

Drugs and a gun were found inside the car, and one person was arrested, according to authorities.

Jerome’s father Anthony Jones said his young son loved video games and dinosaurs. He said he wants Jerome to be remembered as a superhero.

“He had a beautiful heart,” Jones said. “He was a good kid. He used to always tell his daddy, ‘I love you. I love you, Daddy.’ And I told him, ‘I love you too, son.'”

“My sister was a sweetheart,” said Tracie Hatch, Maria’s sister and Jerome’s aunt. “She loved her dog. She loved her kids.”

According to Hatch and her brother Marcus Davis, the family had moved into the home after a fire in their previous house six months ago. They said the siblings that remain have a long healing process ahead.

“Three years ago, we lost our mother,” Marcus Davis said. “And we’re still grieving over that. Now we have this on top of that.”

Family members we spoke with said they now want justice for the mother and son.

“He didn’t deserve this,” Marcus Davis said. “She didn’t deserve this.”

“We just want justice,” Jones said. “We want the right thing done.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family. To donate, click here.