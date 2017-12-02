Mild temperatures for this first December weekend.

There will be some passing clouds this morning, but plenty of sunshine for this afternoon. High will again be mild for this time of the year. Another great weekend to be outside for outdoor activities day or night.

TODAY: Some passing early day clouds, otherwise mostly sunny. High 52

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low near 30

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 52

Sunday will be another nice day to put up decorations or finish fall lawn chores. It will be unseasonably mild and breezy Monday, but rain heads our way Monday night and Tuesday followed by winter temperatures for the rest of the week.